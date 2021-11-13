Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in Enfield.

Police were called at approximately 19:00hrs on Monday 8 November to reports of a male with stab injuries in Magpie Close junction, off Hoe Lane EN1.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab injuries. The boy was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s North Area CID are investigating, and are asking anyone within the area between 18:45hrs and 19:15hrs to contact police with any information they may want to share.

Witnesses can call 101, or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6156/08NOV21.

To remain completely anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org