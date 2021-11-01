Detectives are appealing for information to help identify a man they want to speak to following an allegation of assault on board a bus in Wembley.

The incident occurred on Friday, 9 July at around 19:40hrs on board a Route 18 bus in Wembley, heading towards Sudbury.

The victim, a man in his 40s, made his way from the top deck to the rear doors of the bus. When the bus stopped at Flamsted Avenue bus stop, a man boarded the bus and punched the victim in the face. He then got off the bus and walked off towards Harlesden.

The victim required hospital treatment and was left with a severe cut and bruise.

Police Sergeant Craig Foster, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This violent attack took place without any provocation. It was a shocking and needless use of force.

“Everyone should feel safe on our transport network and be able to travel without fear of an attack.

“If anyone has any information to help us identify this man, no matter how small, please do get in touch.”

Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting reference CAD 6830/09Jul.

To remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.