On Friday 5th November 2021 at approximately 10.45pm a male had forcibly gained entry into a house in Oakwood, N14.

The incident was captured on ring doorbell.

The suspect canvassed the property by knocking on the door, and was seen peering through the windows before eventually breaking and entering gaining access via the front door.

If anyone recognises this individual, or anyone fitting a similar description they should report it to the Police directly by calling 101 refeencing CAD212106112021