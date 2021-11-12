Detectives from the City of London Police are appealing for anyone who has information, or recognises these individuals, following a fight in a City of London hotel bar.

Officers were called to Tower Suites, 100 Minories, EC3N 1AP, at approximately 21:50hrs on Saturday 21 August 2021, following a report of a number of men fighting, which resulted in several injuries.

Detectives are keen to speak to anybody who recognises the individuals in the CCTV footage, or anyone who may know anything about the incident which could assist with the investigation.

T/Detective Constable Khadra Mallin, from the City of London Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said:

“This was a prolonged and violent fight which has no place in the City of London and we do not tolerate this type of behaviour.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation and are asking for the public’s help identify those who were involved and help us to continue to make the City of London a safe place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of London Police using the form on the public portal or by calling 020 7601 2222 and quoting 0207 601 2999. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





