Detectives investigating an attempted robbery of an elderly woman are appealing for witnesses.

On 4 October at about 14.50hrs, a 78-year-old woman was walking along Broomfield Avenue, close to the junction of Aldermans Hill, N13, when two men attempted to steal her handbag.

The woman managed to hold onto her handbag, but during the struggle she fell to the ground and hit her head.

The two men then left the scene along Broomfield Avenue, towards Pilgrim Close.

The woman did not require hospital treatment, but suffered bruising from the head injury.

Detective Constable Lizy Martos, the investigating officer, said: “The victim has been left shaken up by this incident, which happened in the middle of the day.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information about this crime to contact police as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4079/04Oct, or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.