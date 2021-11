New Salamis are flying at the moment with their Manager Richard Georgiou managing eleven games 10 wins and one defeat and in the third round of the FA Vase whose final gets played at Wembley Stadium.

They are currently sitting in third place after beating Flackwell Heath 2-1. They were coasting at 2-0 when Anthony Furlong from a free kick slotted the ball home from six yards. And then a super goal from Harrison Georgiou who swerved the ball from outside the box into the top corner of the net.