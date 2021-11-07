New Salamis continue on their winning run with a 2-1 win over bottom of the table team in the Spartan South Midlands League Dunstable a club with loads of history.

It has been home to greats like George Best, Jeff Astle and Kerry Dixon. Manchester United great, George Best, played in 3 friendlies in the 70s to raise vital funds, as well as spending £25 of his own money on new nets for the goals. Alongside Best, Jeff Astle also played for the club in the 1974/75 season, scoring 34 goals

New Salamis did not start off well as Dunstable took the lead with a cheeky lob from Joe Sellars West. New Salamis did not equalise till the 58th minute and the winning goal came with three minutes to go in the game..

Dunstable are still bottom and New Salamis have lifted themselves into fourth place on 28 points nine points behind the league leaders Leighton FC with five games in hand.