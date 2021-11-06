Statement by the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou

The National Health Scheme (NHS) is an achievement of the Cypriot people. It was embraced by society. We must again – all together – now defend it against those seeking to dismantle it and hand over health care to powerful private interests.

The ruling party, Democratic Rally (DISY), has never believed in the NHS and never accepted its single-insurance and social solidarity character. Now these forces are back with their satellites. Instead of putting an end to this debate, the government, via statements of the Minister of Health, is leaving the door open for a change in NHS’ character and architecture.

AKEL’s position is clear. We demand that improvements must be made such as strengthening public hospitals that must form the backbone of the NHS, the completion of the development of quality criteria and protocols, the strengthening of the role of personal doctors, including more innovative medicines in the system and other corrections.

However, any ideas about the possibility of prescribing medicines and diagnostic tests by doctors who are not registered in the NHS, as well as the possibility of bypassing personal doctors through the abolition of the EUR 25 supplement, are not an improvement, but an alteration and a blow to the NHS and its character.

