An agreement was reached between the two leaders on Cyprus that will make way for the introduction of 5G across the island, the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus announced Friday.

A statement by the Spokesperson says that as a result of the extensive work carried out by the Technical Committee on Broadcasting and Telecommunication over the past two years, the Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, today confirmed an agreement that will make way for the introduction of 5G across the island.

“Based on the terms of the agreement reached between the sides, TV broadcasting systems will be removed from the 700 MHz frequency band, transitioning from analogue to digital broadcasting, with the support of the EU, allowing the allocation of the 700 MHz frequency band to 5G mobile services,” the statement said.

Moreover, the statement notes that this important agreement was concluded by the Greek Cypriot Negotiator, Andreas D. Mavroyiannis, and the Turkish Cypriot Special Representative, M. Ergün Olgun, with the facilitation of the SRSG/Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, . Elizabeth Spehar.