A small-scale aeronautical exercise (PASSEX) was conducted on Friday with the participation of vessels and aircraft of the four countries of the QUAD Initiative, namely Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy.



A press release of the General Staff of the National Guard said the exercise took place at sea south of Larnaca.



The objective of the quadripartite exercise, devised by the Naval Command of the General Staff of the National Guard in cooperation with the rest of the participating countries, was to develop interoperability and synergy, as well as to promote relations between aeronautical units in order to conduct joint aeronautical operations in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the press release noted.