With both teams impeccably observing a 1 min silence for Rememberance Day, AEK U13 v Edgware Town saw AEK come out 5-3 winners. In a tight game with some good football played by both teams, AEK took the lead through a good solo effort by Nahimia before Edgware equalised and took the lead to go in 2-1 at half time. A reshuffle in personnel saw AEK equalise and take the lead before Edgware brought it back to 3-3. In a tense final 10 mins, AEK regained the lead through a smart left foot finish by Savva before Lucca put the game beyond a spirited Edgware side for AEK run out 5-3 winners. Goals – Lucca (3), Nahimia (1), Savva (1) MOM Tristan, consistent and solid left back performance.