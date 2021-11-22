AEK V WHETSTONE WANDERERS LEAGUE CUP

AEK U13s continued their good form with a professional performance against a spirited Whetstone side.

Savva opened the scoring latching onto a loose ball to put AEK 1-0 up and after some excellent pressing by Lucca who then delivered a great cross for Savva to volley home his second. Lucca then put AEK clear with a cute finish before Whetstone got one back. The second half saw AEK dominate with Sami grabbing a fourth and a consolation Whetstone goal saw AEK run out 4-2 winners to continue their cup run.

Goals – Savva (2), Lucca (1), Sami (1)

MOM – Savva, worked hard to find space and finished well.