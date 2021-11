London ColNEY 2 AEK 5

AEK U13s maintained their excellent start to the season with another impressive performance in the wind and rain. Lucca laid the foundations with an early goal but LC battled back to go leading 2-1 at half time. AEK came out well scoring 2 great goals through Nahimia and debutant Bruno befofe Lucca completed his hattrick with 2 more.

Goals – Lucca (3), Nahimia (1), Bruno (1)

MOM – Rocco- an all-action comparative midfield performance