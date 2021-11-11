A murder investigation was launched after 16-year-old Stelios Averkiou died in hospital on Tuesday, 10 August. Stelios had been found suffering stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground at around 14:15hrs on Sunday, 1 August.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday, 13 August at Haringey Mortuary and gave a provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the left thigh.

Stelios leaves behind his mum Maria, little sister, who adores him and sees him as her hero, his grandparents, Godparents, God brothers and sisters, aunties, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Stelios attended Wilbury school and Wood Green Greek school

Even at such a young age a vert tall Stelios was very involved in community work he played badminton with the OAP in Broadwater Farm and was a football coach for under 10s

His mother Maria is from Aradippou, Cyprus and his Grandfather from Limassol and his Grandmother from Aradippou.

Detectives investigating the death of 16-year-old Stelios Averkiou in Tottenham have charged two teenagers with murder.

A 16-year-old boy [A] and a 17-year-old boy [B] were both charged on Thursday, 2 September.