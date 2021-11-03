Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 53, of Chelmsford Road, Southgate appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 November, charged with murder.

He was remanded to the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 3 November.

Although the deceased is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be Arjan Singh Vig, 86, who also lived at Chelmsford Road, Southgate. A post-mortem examination will commence on 3 November.

Police were called at 21:41hrs on Saturday, 30 October, to a disturbance at Chelmsford Road, Southgate.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended and found an 86-year-old man suffering a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and charged as above.