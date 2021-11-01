“A Concert of Christmas Joy”

December 2, 2021, 19:00-20:45

Generously Sponsored by the Christos Lazari Foundation & Graciously hosted by the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom (W2 4LQ)

3 Choirs:

The historic Hagia Sophia Cathedral Choir, Directed by Mr. Costas Manoras

The wonderful Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music Choir, Directed by Rev. Fr. Joseph Paliouras

The renowned London Community Gospel Choir, Directed by Mr. Bazil Meade

Join us for a very special evening concert celebrating the joy of Christmas and the diversity of musical traditions honouring the Incarnation of God the Word in our historic Cathedral. Come be lifted into the miracle of Christmas by hearing centuries-old hymns, festive carols, and modern praises from various parts of our world. Come celebrate with us the richness of diversity under them gleaming mosaic dome of our place of worship. Be taken back into time by the Byzantine chanting and be uplifted by the fragrant incense. Get a glimpse how it was like centuries ago yet while presently enjoying how wonderful it is for the community to dwell together in unity. Enjoy the sense of fellowship, solidarity, and celebration by the culmination of Byzantine, European, and Gospel musical traditions, while pondering on the miracle of the Nativity of Christ. Celebrate the fact, “that God became man, so that man may become god”. Above all, spend your evening with us in prayer and in the spirit of deep gratitude and heart-warming charity as we celebrate this Season of Giving.

This complimentary Christmas Concert is made possible by the generosity and gracious support of the Christos Lazari Foundation and graciously hosted by the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom for the entire community. ALL ARE WELCOME.

Due to limited seating in the Cathedral, you MUST BOOK your ticket in advance.

In this spirit of giving, let us not forget about those in need and in difficult circumstances. Help give back to the Community. Please donate to the Archdiocesan Food Bank “Olive Branch Aid” at: Olive Branch Aid

For those that are unable to attend in person, this concert will be livestreamed; simply go to the Cathedral’s YouTube Channel: Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom Channel