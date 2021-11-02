On Wednesday they were magnificent against a pro side in Brentford FC B in the first round of the Middlesex Senior Cup. Their goal scorers were Roberto Katsikas & Alexander Michaelides.

Brentford B progressed to the Second Round of the Middlesex FA Senior Cup with a 4-2 win away from home against St. Panteleimon FC.

Neil MacFarlane’s side created a host of chances on the night and there were two goals in each half as Max Haygarth and Joe Adams netted early whilst Nathan Young-Coombes and Wraynel Hercules added goals later in the game.

The side came into the match on the back of a good run of form and that confidence showed from the off. They lined up with Roco Rees in goal whilst the likes of Ben Hockenhull, Tristan Crama and Nico Jones had another opportunity to impress as part of a back three. Myles Peart-Harris was included in the midfield and Nathan Young-Coombes made his return after recovering from a knock which kept him out of last week’s win over Fisher FC.

It was the Combined Counties League side who had an early attempt from a free-kick on six minutes which didn’t trouble Rees in the Brentford goal as he collected the low attempt comfortably. The Bees then began to put a string of passes together and a good attempt fell for Dom Jefferies when the side broke into the box before it was squared to the midfielder but his thunderous drive was expertly blocked to prevent Brentford from taking a lead.

On 12 minutes the side almost went in front when Young-Coombes held the ball well centrally before playing a wonderful pass out to Adams, who occupied the right wing back position, and he sent the ball across goal for Val Adedokun but his effort was well stopped by the onrushing keeper.

The opener then came a couple of minutes later as Haygarth found the net. Jefferies, from a central positon, hooked the ball out to the right before the youngster cut inside and tricked his way into the box before finishing low with his left foot to make it 1-0.

Just six minutes later The Bees had their second and it came in style through Adams. The youngster managed to evade a number of challenges before dribbling forwards and working himself some space before finding the net with a low effort, which the keeper did get a hand to but was unable to claw away from goal as it became 2-0.

The dominant first period saw Haygarth cause more havoc down the right channel as he crossed for Adedokun to the far post but his header was just over. He then had another attempt after a mazy run but this time he was unable to convert as his effort flashed wide.

Going into the second half the hosts were determined to fight and get back into the game and four minutes after the restart Arash Abdollahi made a positive run in behind, but as he latched onto the ball the recovering Nico Jones was able to win the tackle before the forward could strike at goal.

More chances came for Brentford when Adedokun used his pace to beat his man down the left shortly before the hour, and despite an impressive low cross, a St. Panteleimon defender was quick to clear before Adams could tap home from close range.

There were then two chances for Peart-Harris, the first where the ball was pulled back to the edge of the box, and despite striking well towards the bottom right-hand corner, the keeper did well to get down and push the ball behind for a corner. Shortly after, Young-Coombes caused havoc in the box and flicked the ball over the onrushing keeper. The scrambling defenders managed to block the opportunity of a shot for the forward who opted to square it to Peart-Harris but his powerful drive from close range was once again blocked.

On 70 minutes the hosts managed to gain somewhat of a foothold, first when a shot from distance forced Ben Winterbottom into a smart stop, but just one minute later they pulled a goal back. Roberto Katsikas got the goal as a well-worked free-kick was played short before the ball arrived at the far post and the forward fired high into the goal to make it 2-1.

Conceding seemed to give the young Bees extra motivation to go and get another as just three minutes later they did just that. A corner from Adams aimed towards near post saw Young-Coombes rise highest to nod home from close range to net his seventh of the campaign.

The fourth then came on 79 minutes when substitute Hercules added one of his own. A cross into the box initially hit the chest of the Brentford winger before possession was recycled, and after a loose ball broke to him, he struck well into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 4-1 to Neil MacFarlane’s side.

St. Panteleimon continued to fight and they got another goal to make it 4-2 five minutes from time when a long ball over the top found Courtney Massay and he fired first time from distance over Winterbottom’s head in what was a very well taken goal.

St Panteleimon FC: Everett, Mustali, Frangeskou, Katsikas, R Molloy, J Molloy, Ahmeti, Doukhi, Michaelides, Massay, Abdolahi

Subs: Atbaori, Mohammadi, Lukulay, Gwitherne, Buraimoh

Brentford B: Rees (Winterbottom, 62), Crama, Hockenhull, Jones, Adams, Jefferies, Peart-Harris, Gordon (Trevitt, 62), Haygarth, Adedokun, Young-Coombes (Hercules, 78)

Subs not used: Syla

On Saturday they beat Beckenham Town (another Step 5 combined counties league SOUTH side) they won 1-0 in the first round of the Cherry Red Records Premier Cup and the scorer was Courtney Massay but looked like an own goal.This Saturday they are at home to the league leaders Hanworth.