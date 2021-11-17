A brilliant opportunity for anyone starting a new business in Enfield – advice, information, digital knowledge and a gift sale too! #smallbusinesssaturday
Join our #SmallBusinessSaturday Free event on 4th Dec for seminars on: starting up; enhancing your online presence & boosting wellbeing. Get FREE expert business advice on starting a new enterprise or growing your existing business. We’ll also have an expert Digital Adviser available to answer your digital questions. While you are there – pick up fabulous gifts for Xmas at our independent traders’ Gift Sale too! Register: https://tinyurl.com/vh3euydn