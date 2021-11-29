Myrofora Georgiou Vasili

(from Lythrangomi, Cyprus)

15.03.1932 – 06.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Myrofora Vasili,

who died peacefully after a two month stay in hospital due to heart and organ failure.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and leaves behind her three children,

Morphoulla (Molly), Chris and Androulla (Mandy), five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Myrofora came to England in 1956 to start a new life with her beloved husband, Giorgios, who sadly passed away in 1993. Myrofora was loved by all and she will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity and her beautiful smile. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 8th December 2021 at 1pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. She will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2pm. A wake will be held at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, London N11 1NL. There will be a donation box at the church for our chosen charity, British Heart Foundation. You can also donate online by visiting: www.justgiving.com/AmandaKephalas

Μυροφόρα Γεωργίου Βασίλη

(από τη Λυθράγκωμη Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, Μυροφόρα Βασίλη, η οποία απεβίωσε μετά από δύο μήνες νοσηλείας λόγω καρδιακής ανεπάρκειας.

Ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη μητέρα και γιαγιά και αφήνει πίσω της τρία παιδιά, τη Μορφούλλα (Μόλυ), τον Κρις και την Ανδρούλλα (Μάντυ), πέντε εγγόνια και εννέα δισέγγονα. Η Μυροφόρα ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1956 για να ξεκινήσει μια νέα ζωή με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο, Γεώργιος, ο οποίος δυστυχώς απεβίωσε το 1993. Η Μυροφόρα αγαπήθηκε από όλους και θα τη θυμόμαστε για την καλοσύνη της, τη γενναιοδωρία της και το όμορφο χαμόγελό της. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 8 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στη 13:00μμ στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, Λονδίνο N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Rd, London N11 1NL, στις 2μμ. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία όπου τα έσοδα θα διατεθούν στο British Heart Foundation. Μπορείτε επίσης να κάνετε δωρεές online στο παρακάτω σύνδεσμο: www.justgiving.com/AmandaKephalas

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

