Kyriacos ‘’Jack’’ Zantiras

It is with great sadness to announce that Kyriacos ‘’Jack’’ Zantiras passed away on Sunday 17th October 2021, at the age of 60. He leaves behind his beloved wife Anstasia, his two daughters Stephanie and Andrea, son-in-law Oliver, many relatives, friends and Brethren of Broomwood Lodge No. 6060 and Rising Star Lodge No. 6153. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 18th November 2021 at 12.30pm at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Wightman Rd, Hornsey London, N8 0LY and the burial at 2.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Rd London N11 1GN. Instead of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Royal Hispital for Neuro-Disability. A donation box will be available at the funeral, but you can also donate online at kyriacosjack-zantiras.muchloved.com

Κυριάκος Ζαντήρας

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Κυριάκου Ζαντήρα την Κυριακή 17 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 60 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Αναστασία, 2 κόρες την Στέφανη και Άντρια, τον γαμπρό του Όλιβερ και πολλούς συγγενείς, φίλους και αδέλφια από το Broomwood Lodge No. 6060 και το Rising Star Lodge No. 6153. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 18 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στις 12.30μμ στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Hornsey London, N8 0LY και η ταφή στις 2.30μμ στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Rd London N11 1GN. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές στο Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. Ένα κουτί δωρεών θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην κηδεία ωστόσο μπορείτε να συνεισφέρετε στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο:

kyriacosjack-zantiras.muchloved.com

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family