Eight community projects have been allocated £349,548 in funding by Enfield Council, to help improve the lives of local people and address the issues of poverty and inequality in the borough.

The funding was confirmed following the first round of bids for money from the Enfield Neighbourhood Fund, a £1.4 million pot that is being distributed in two phases.

Project bids were assessed by a set of criteria including how the programmes would work to reduce deprivation, improve the environment or widen access to opportunities such as jobs, training and local services.

The eight winning community bids from round one are:

Edmonton Community Partnership: Funding for two new roles

Skills and Training Network: Skills and work placement programmeEnfield Methodist circuit, Trinity Church: Building of a new intergenerational neighbourhood community centre on the Elsinge Estate (EN1)Chicken Shed Theatre: New network hub (N14)Hearts & Helpers: Opening up of allotment site to the communityEnfield Vineyard: Community gym cafe (EN2)Friends of Firs Farm: A new on-site community hub (N21)Tottenhall Recreation Ground: Improving equipment at the grounds including a new sensory area and climbing wall (N13)

Allocations range from £10,000 to £70,000 and Enfield Council expects work to start on these projects in the near future.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “We had dozens of fantastic bids from many community groups, educational institutions and charities and we cannot fault the enthusiasm and dedication of Enfield people to help reduce inequalities in the borough. These winning bids demonstrate how Enfield Council can support voluntary and community sector groups to support community-led projects that specifically address the needs and priorities of local people. I would like to congratulate the winning programmes and I look forward to seeing their projects come to life.”

A second round of bidding will take place in early 2022 where the remainder of the fund will be distributed. Enfield Voluntary Action will again be on board to help advise on how to put together a winning bid. Information on how to get involved will be available in the New Year from www.enfield.gov.uk/neighbourhoodfund

