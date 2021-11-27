What a goal feast we had on Sunday in the KOPA football league with 27 goals over four matches with the Nissi versus Panathinaikos getting 10 out of 10 for their 6-6 draw. Nissi led six times and just could not hold on to their lead. They are a massive improved team under their new manager Chris Eracleous. Nissi goals came from Theo Shoukri 4, Aristos Aristotelous and Eugene Sago. Panathinaikos goalscorers were Anthony Constantinou 2, Kieran Constantinou, Andrew Yiasoumi, Richard Ennin and Christian Magri.

Olympia are still on top after beating Omonia Youth 6-0 with their goals coming from Alfie Bartram, Elia Katsoloudis, Alex Andoutsos, George Andoutsos, Sam Badders and Peter Antoniades.

Apoel are rising up the table after their 4-0 win over Komi Kebir. It only took three minutes for the first real goal chance when Komi Kebir were awarded a penalty but failed to convert into a goal start.

Apoel never made the same mistake and scored in the 15th minute when Alex Michaelides cut in just inside the box and drove a blaster of a goal to give Apoel the lead and drove them into top gear and scored their second when a Charlie Georgiou shot was saved by Vangelis the Komi keeper but Luke Lane was there to tap the rebound into the back of the net.

The other two Apoel goals came from Charlie Georgiou with a shot from outside the box. And the fourth with an amazing penalty when Inah took the spot kick pushed it forward and Harrison from outside the box ran to recieved the pass and return it to Inah to score to make it 4-0 final score.

Omonia beat Pantel 4-1 their goals coming from Savvas Petrou 2, Antonio Michael and Luca Michael.