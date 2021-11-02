1956 Hambis Kattou – A forgotten murder by EOKA masked men in Lysi village

A faint memory, a memory without justice

1 November 2021, “HARAVGI” newspaper

By Tasos Kosteas

65 years ago, on October 20, 1956, Charalambos Iosif Kattou was murdered in the café belonging to Roussis in the square of Lysi village. A murder that has been forgotten, which was carried out based on half-truths, half lies and many whispers and speculations. Hambis fell victim to cold-hearted barbarism, anti-AKELism and the division of the domestic front, along the lines of the civil war in Greece. An unprecedented act of violence Grivas introduced in Cyprus. Hambis was an innocent victim of a guilty illusion.

The village of Lysi went through a dramatic experience during the period 1955-59. It was not only the epic sacrifice of Grigoris Afxentiou and the loss of 7 other young people that marked almost every family. Two other young people were murdered in Lysi, whose sacrifice still provokes intense debate to this day. That is to say, Michalis Petrou and Hambis Kattou (“Kattoui”).

According to eyewitnesses, the events took place as in many other similar murders that were committed. A group of hooded men appeared in the square where the local cafes were located, and shouting, issuing threats and brandishing their weapons subsequently immobilized those in the coffee shop, among whom they singled out Hambis. They immediately fired a burst of gunfire and he fell dead.

In 1956, Hambis was just 26 years old. He was a painter by trade, but some time before he had started working in the port of Famagusta. He had just got engaged to a girl from Spathariko and came to Lysi sporadically, mostly during weekends. He had a reputation as a bohemian; working in the town made him extroverted and perhaps distant to many of his peers. But he kept his friends in Lysi, the majority of whom frequented Roussis’ cafe, known as “the café of the Leftists”. However, Hambis had friends and colleagues who were Turkish Cypriots and that was the reason why he began to take private lessons to learn the Turkish language with a teacher in Vatyli. From that moment, it is said, many people didn’t look kindly on him.

Hambis was not a member of AKEL, but he liked and participated in the events organised by the people’s movement of the Left. For a few years, as long as the team existed, Hambis played football for the team of “EAS” Local Club of Lysi (Note: EAS National Liberation Coalition was established by AKEL which was part of the broader expansion of the national liberation front of the Left which was decided at the 5th AKEL Congress 1947). But he did not have the political participation and activity of AKEL militant Michalis Petrou had, who was 2 years older. Hambis only two surviving photos are from his primary school days and from the football team.

1956 is a particularly harsh and blood-stained year for Cyprus. It was the second year since the start of the EOKA armed struggle and the results were meagre. After the literally explosive rejection of the proposals submitted by Harding in February 1956, the exile of Makarios in Seychelles ten days later, the imposition of draconian repressive measures and the first hanging of Michalakis Karaoli in May of the same year, there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

Grivas was now looking for a reason to justify his presence. An entry in his largely unknown diary deserves special mention. On 28 April 1955 he wrote that: “I am trying to deal with the situation combating the communists by hasty means until the suitable persons are found. Unfortunately I can’t find any persons, most of them are cowards”. This must have been how the so-called armed “hit squads” were set up and began training. From the peaceful peasant children of Sunday schools, from the shy youth of a patriarchal society that had not known war until then, Grivas set out to create a guerrilla army. But at what cost?

The following year, in 1956, a total of 101 people were brutally killed in Cyprus. The newspapers of that time were full of press reports of violence. Not a day goes by without such dramatic news, behind which lie family dramas, crimes of “passion” and revenge, disputes over money, military executions and many political assassinations.

Among the dead were members and cadres of the People’s Movement of the Left: Neophytos Kleanthous from Mesogi on 14 October, Andreas Michaelides from Kato Pyrgos on 18 October, Kostas S. Sfiggos from Xylotympou on 11 November, Michalis Mikrasiatis from Frenaros on 16 December, Christodoulos Ornitharis from Frenaros on 16 December. It was the first blood that was shed by far-right violence in Cyprus on the lines of the Greek civil war.

After 65 years, we now know a lot about the machinations that led to the political assassinations of that era, but investigating all the murders is not an easy task. No one can say how and why so many people – Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots – perished. But we can say with certainty that the extension of the armed violence did not have a positive effect on the outcome of the struggle for freedom.

Instead, the British colonialists exploited the events and clung to Cyprus as a “security force” and presented themselves as…”peacemakers”. It was also then, in 1956, that the colonial Provincial Administration put up barbed wires, thus separating for the first time the Greek and Turkish sectors of Nicosia. The first partition on Cyprus territory was imposed in the same year when the Greek Cypriot side turned down a positive solution plan, armed violence increased and the hangings of youth by the colonialists began.

The assassination of Hambis Kattou was committed at the height of a period of uncertainty about the outcome of the armed struggle – precisely as it happened in 1958, when the British signaled with the McMillan Plan that partition was also an option for a solution.

It was then that Grivas launched his biggest attack on the Left. How many more similarities and how many more coincidences await us before we draw lessons from history?