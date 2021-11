100th Anniversary Commemorative Coins to be used for the Vassilopitta on the 1st day of the new Year as a special blessing during the centennial celebration of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

8-10gr 925 silver

Gold plated: £70

Silver: £50

To order please contact the Offices of the Archdiocese on 070 7723 4787 or email: [email protected]