During a challenging period for tourism worldwide, Zela Aviation is announcing its cooperation with Kenyan airline, Jambojet, operating Bombardier DHC-8Q400 aircraft.

The agreement provides for the mediation of Zela Aviation, which will act as a mandated agent for leasing Jambojet’s aircraft under ACMI terms and conditions (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance ) to other airlines.

Expressing his satisfaction, Zela Aviation Chairman, Mr. Andreas Christodoulides stressed that Zela Aviation will work closely with Jambojet to see this partnership is fruitful and both sides achieve their business goals.

He added that cooperation of the two companies – taking into consideration the recession and the crisis caused by the pandemic – confirms the credibility and prestige of Zela Aviation in the field of air transport, among other major international airlines.

“We are very proud that Zela Aviation will cooperate with one of Kenya-based most dynamic airlines, providing once again the highest level of service” he concluded.

Zela Aviation

Zela Aviation has been active in the field of aircraft chartering, leasing and sales for the last sixteen years. It holds offices in Limassol, Athens and London, and provides services in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America. Its leading position, dynamic operation throughout the years, and well-trained staff make Zela Aviation a solid and reliable partner in international aviation.

Jambojet

Jambojet, a brand of Kenya Airways, is Kenya’s first low-cost airline. Operating from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Jambojet has set to revolutionize the way of travelling by opening up the skies for all to fly for less. The airline aims to provide affordable air travel because flying really is for everyone. Jambojet has a wide variety of value-added services to ensure that people enjoy their flying experience in the manner that best suits them.