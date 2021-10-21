Do you recognise these women?

Detectives investigating a serious assault on-board a Northern Line Tube are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At around 12.30am on 17 June, the victim was travelling home on the service when two women sat opposite her accused her of staring at them.

They then became aggressive towards her before one of the women approached the victim and hit her on the head with the wine bottle she was carrying. The victim sustained a deep cut to the side of her forehead as a result of the attack.

The two women got off the Tube at Golders Green Underground station.

Officers believe those in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100043618.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

