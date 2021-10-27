A woman has pleaded guilty to harassment and criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Rawan Abdullah (also known as Rawan Bin Hussain) – 24 (30.12.96) of Dubai, was fined £6,500 and banned from contacting the victim and his family under a restraining order on Monday, 25 October.

The court heard that police were called in June 2020 following an argument between Abdullah, who has a large social media following, and the victim at a hotel in Knightsbridge, during which she had cut up one of his shirts with a pair of scissors. The victim also sustained a scratch to his neck.

She was arrested and taken into custody before being bailed; however she then began to post messages to social media about the victim and harassing him via text message and phone.

Abdullah is banned from contacting the victim for the next five years, contacting members of his family, going to his home or posting about him online.

A charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.

Detective Constable Dalila Gomes said: “This conviction and sentencing hopefully brings to a close a very stressful period in the victim’s life and will allow him to move on.

“Harassment is a serious offence; any victims should take note that the MPS will thoroughly investigate any offences and work to bring offenders to justice.”