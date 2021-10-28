The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 9.Three vehicles were involved, with one failing to stop at the scene.Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a serious collision on the M1.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway, between junction 10 for Luton airport and junction 9 for Redbourn, shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 October).

It was reported that three vehicles were involved – a white BMW, a silver Vauxhall Astra, which was broken down on the hard shoulder at the time and a lorry, which did not stop at the scene.

The driver of the Astra suffered life threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and to trace the driver of the lorry.

“As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, to please contact us. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who has a dash cam fitted and was travelling in the area between 6.25pm and 6.35pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email DS David Burstow.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 627 of 27 October.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window