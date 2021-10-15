Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Potters Bar.

On Monday 27 September, between 5.45pm and 6pm, a man was verbally abusive towards a woman in the BP Connect Station on the High Street.

It was alleged that the man swore at her and was behaving in a threatening manner.

A member of staff then intervened, and the offender left the scene in a silver Mercedes.

PC Joe Geeson, who is investigating, said: “The petrol station was very busy at the time this incident occurred, and we believe that several people may have witnessed this altercation taking place. If you did, and have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch with me.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Geeson directly via email at [email protected]

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75212/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).