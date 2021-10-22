From a beautifully restored Muswell Hill house to an outstanding sustainable build in Tottenham, the winners of the Haringey Design Awards 2021 were announced at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on Tuesday 19 October.

The Green House was the big winner on the night, scooping the ‘Best House’ and ‘Sustainable Building’ awards, as well as the ‘Overall Winner’ prize.

The Green House is a new build in the Clyde Circus Conservation Area of Tottenham. It has been constructed on land once used for market garden greenhouses and is a contemporary re-interpretation.

The house has impressive sustainability credentials and is low-carbon, both in construction and use.

Winners in all the categories were:

Sustainable Building – Green House, Hayhurst & Co

Heritage – Muswell Hill Edwardian House, Giles Reid Architects

Inclusive Design – The Archives, ROAR Architects

Placemaking – Chesnut Road Linear Park, Adams & Sutherland

Excellent Homes (Small Scale) – Archway Road, pH+ Architects

Excellent Homes (Large Scale) – The Gessner, Berol Yard, 3DReid Architecture & Design/John McAslan + Partners/Delta Architects

Best House – Green House, Hayhurst & Co

Better Building Standards – Hornsey Library, Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

The shortlist contained 31 of the borough’s best buildings from the last two years. Categories were judged by an independent panel.

Councillor John Bevan, Cabinet member for Planning, Licensing and Housing Services said:

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important high-quality design and placemaking is. We’ve spent more time in our homes and local areas than ever before and need good quality design more than ever. There are many things we’d like to see progressed in future developments; zero carbon developments, design codes, lifecycle costings and the refurbishment and reuse of existing buildings where possible. From the talent shown at the awards I am convinced that we will be able to make good progress on all these matters. I congratulate all the winners at tonight’s awards and hope these can be used as inspiration for future building designs in the borough for the benefit of our residents and businesses. Well done to everyone involved.”

Jamie Holmes, CEO of VU.CITY and sponsors of the awards said:

We’re proud to support Haringey, as pioneers in the adoption of our game-changing technology to improve the design of new buildings. These awards demonstrate how the right tools can make better, and faster design decisions to inform our future world. It’s so important that we continue to recognise great placemaking and its role in building truly inclusive communities that work for everyone.”

For more details, please visit the Haringey Design Awards dedicated webpage.