Members of the public are invited to come up with a name for Elstree Studios’ new soundstages, and be in with a chance to win VIP passes to next year’s opening of the landmark state-of-the-art facility.

In partnership with Elstree Film Studios, we’re asking residents of Hertsmere and anyone with a love or interest in the borough, to name the latest addition to the region’s number one TV and film production centre. The person who submits the winning entry will receive two VIP passes to the launch of the new soundstages next spring, a tour of the studios and lunch at the on-site Rushes restaurant. They will also receive an Elstree Studios hoodie, goodie bag and range of merchandise.

Entries must be submitted via a form, available here, no later than 5pm on Friday 22 October. Entries will be considered by the Elstree Studios’ Board of Directors and the Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Anne Swerling later this month. The winning suggestion will be announced, once the name has been confirmed.

Elstree Studios Competition Flyer

Councillor Morris Bright MBE, Leader of the council and chairman of the Elstree Studios’ board, said: “Elstree Studios has been the beating heart of our borough for almost 100 years and as a council-owned site, it is literally one that every resident in Hertsmere has a stake in.

“This development of two new soundstages and ancillary workshops will open up a world of opportunities for the studios, for our residents and local businesses and for all who work in or are connected to television and film production.

“We need a name for this state-of-the-art facility that reflects the prestigious status of the studios in TV and film history, and the new and exciting possibilities ahead – something that is both forward-thinking and a nod to our borough’s glorious screen past.

“This is a chance to be part of history and leave your mark on a facility that will be in operation for generations to come.”

Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr Anne Swerling, said: “It’s only right that the people who live, work and visit Hertsmere, should get the chance to be part of this milestone in the studios’ and our borough’s history, by giving the new soundstages a name.

“The state-of-the-art facility will sit next to The George Lucas stages on the site of the former Big Brother house, which 50 years before that also served as the site for an outdoor effects tank for the film, Moby Dick.

“Any name for the soundstages should aptly reflect the borough’s proud film and television connections, and the exciting possibilities of its future. We’re really looking forward to seeing your suggestions.”

Elstree Studios New Stages 2 Blue Logo

Work to build two new soundstages and ancillary workshops began earlier this year and is set to finish in spring next year.

Once operational, the facility will create at least 800 new jobs, plus apprenticeship and other learning opportunities for local school leavers and the unemployed.

The £15.6 million project has been part-funded by us and the government’s Getting Building Fund via the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

As part of the deal, £100,000 per year from the rental income received by the council will be invested locally into creative industries, including local media and creative enterprise and initiatives.

*Please note, in the event of multiple submissions of the same name, a winner will be chosen at random. No more than one entry per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Full terms and conditions are available here.

