Will Smith is heading to London! Known for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black, Aladdin, a deluge of iconic music and more, the actor and creative will be appearing in the West End for one night in November.

Bringing his five-city tour of Will: An Evening of Stories with Friends to the Savoy Theatre on 18 November, to coincide with his new book, Will will be reflecting on his life, his career and his inner happiness.

Special guests will also be appearing across the tour, which has stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tickets will include a copy of Will’s memoir, penned alongside Mark Manson.

Tickets go on general sale at 3pm on 1 October.