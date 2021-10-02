In the last decade, there has been an astronomic rise in the demand for Greek yogurt, a healthy alternative to other yogurts, outside of its home country.

Once hard to come by outside of Greece, the country’s famed healthy yogurt is now available in hundreds of flavours and varieties in supermarkets around the world. And that’s only understandable, since the distinctively thick yogurt has long been lauded by doctors and nutritionists for its health benefits, and consumers love its taste and texture.

Many specialists recommend it to those looking to make positive dietary choices as a healthy and nutritious alternative to the standard, thinner yogurt. Why? Quite simply, Greek yogurt has a lot more protein, and far less sugar than regular yogurt. This is due to the way it is made.

Is Greek yogurt healthy? Traditionally, yogurt from Greece can be made with sheep’s or cow’s milk. Usually, the Greek yogurt people buy at the grocery store is made from cow’s milk.

The biggest difference between Greek yogurt and other yogurts is that Greek yogurt is strained, removing the whey and creating a creamier, thicker texture.

The higher protein and lower sugar content in Greek yogurt come from the straining process.

The high protein content can help you feel fuller for longer, and also makes the strained yogurt a good source of protein for vegetarians. It’s also packed with probiotics, which help with digestion.

The higher fat content may scare some health-conscious people away, but there are lower and non-fat options available for those who follow a low-fat diet.

Yogurt made the Greek way pairs well with both savoury and sweet dishes, as it has a pleasant taste and texture, without being too sweet or too sour.

Additionally, it can be substituted for sour cream and heavy cream in nearly all recipes that call for that calorie-laden food, including dips.

Greek cuisine is loaded with recipes that include the super-thick yogurt, such as tzatziki and sweets that combine the yogurt with nuts, fruits, and honey.

It makes a great addition to smoothies, or even as a side dish for spicy and savoury meals.

Its creamy, rich texture makes the Greek dairy product especially delectable, like a decadent dessert, despite the fact that it’s really a health food.

If you’re still buying regular yogurt, do yourself a favour and try Greece’s iconic yogurt instead. You can enjoy the creamy texture and delicious taste while also reaping the health benefits!

Source: Greek Reporter