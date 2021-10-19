The Parish-Community of St. John the Baptist in Haringey announces that the body of the late Fr. Andreas Hadjisavvis will lie in state at their Church, on Friday, October 22nd, from 10.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. At 6.00 p.m., His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis will officiate the Trisagion Service for the repose of his soul.

The next day, Saturday, October 23rd, His Grace will officiate the Orthros and the Divine Liturgy from 7.30 to 9.30 a.m., while at 10.00 a.m. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain will preside over the funeral service at St. John the Baptist at Wightman Road, London N8 0NP.Burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery at 2.00 p.m.

Instead of wreaths, the family kindly asks for donations to be given to the Parish-Community of St. John the Baptist, North London Hospice, and Moorfields Eye Hospital. A condolence book has been placed at the entrance of the Church. May his memory be eternal.

