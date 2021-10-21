Xenoulla Vrahimis

(from Limassol, Cyprus)

19.02.1927 -16.10.2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Xenoulla Vrahimis on Saturday 16 October 2021. She leaves behind her son John, daughters Thalia and Helena, son-in-law jimmy, daughter-in-law Froso and grandchildren as well as family and friends. She came to London in 1947. She was married to Nicos Vrahimis. The funeral will be held at St Mary’s church. Wood Green on Friday 29 October 2021, at 1pm and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery.

Ξενούλλα Βραχίμη

(από Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ξενούλλας Βραχίμη το Σάββατο 16 Οκτωβρίου 2021. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Γιάννη, τις κόρες της Θάλεια και την Ελένη, τον γαμπρό της Τζίμι, την νύφη της Φρόσω και τα εγγόνια της, συγγενείς και φίλους. Ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1947 και ήταν παντρεμένη με τον Νίκο Βραχίμη.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green την Παρασκευή 29 Οκτωβρίου 2021, στη 1 μ.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

