THEOGNOSIA ALEXANDROU

(from Tοchni and Khirokitia, Larnaca)

6th April 1920 – 12th September 2021

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

Our blessed and beloved Mum and Grandmother, Theognosia Stilli Alexandrou, passed on 12th September 2021 aged 101. She enjoyed good health and died suddenly with her two daughters by her side. Theognosia was a wonderful mother and grandmother, leaving behind Androulla and Christina, as well as grandchildren Alexandra, Marika, Stelios and Theognosios, and great grandchildren Gabriella, Evangellia, Andrikos, Leonidas and Elenitsa. Theognosia was born in the village of Tοchni moving to Khirokitia after her marriage to Stilli in 1950. In 1962 she left Cyprus arriving in London January 1963 where Stilli had a barber’s shop in Clapham. She was renowned for her Lefkaridika embroidery skills, but above all for running two households in the villages with main crops of wine, zinavia, olive oil and teratsia. Her warm smile gave comfort and compassion to all she met, attracting many young people who came to her for support in times of need. Her cooking was exemplary, and her table always spread for any visitors. She had an unassuming sense of right and wrong, starting each day with praise and thanks to God for her life and family. With her sharp sense of humour, she would lighten every situation. The sadness and silence she left behind is an overwhelming void in our lives. Our amazing Mum and Yiayia is sorely missed by her family and friends. Her funeral service will begin at 12pm in St Constantine & St Helen’s GO Church, Westow Street, Crystal Palace, SE19 3RW on Wednesday, 13th October 2021. They interment will be at 2pm in Streatham Park Cemetery, Rowan Road, SW16 5JG. For further details please contact Androulla or Christina.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family