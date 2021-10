† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Savvas Ioannou

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

Savvas Ioannou sadly passed away on September 24th, 2021.

Savvas, originally from Nicosia came to London 40 years ago and was an accountant.

There will be a church service to take place on: Monday, October 11th at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road, London, N22 8LB at 12pm.

Savvas will be buried in Cyprus.

With sympathy and sorrow,

His strength we borrow,

We never forget the light he left,

He guides, we cherish, we follow.