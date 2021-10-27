Margarita Achillea

(from Vokolida, Cyprus)

27.01.1929 – 12.10.2021

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Margarita Achillea, at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully in her sleep following a short illness, on Tuesday, 12th October 2021 at the Marie Curie Hospice. She leaves behind her daughter, Yiannoula, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, siblings and relatives. She was dearly loved by all and will be sorely missed but will remain forever in our hearts.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30, on Friday,19th November, at the Church of Saints Cosmas & Damien,1 Gordon House Road, London NW5 1NL, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, at 14:30.

Μαργαρίτα Αχιλλέα

(από Βοκολίδα, Κύπρος)

Με τεράστια θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μαργαρίτας Αχιλλέα, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στον ύπνο της μετά από μια σύντομη ασθένεια, την Τρίτη, 12 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στο Hospice Marie Curie. Αφήνει πίσω την κόρη της, Γιαννούλα, 4 εγγόνια, 4 δισέγγονα, αδέλφια και συγγενείς. Αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους όσους την γνώριζαν, θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 12:30μμ, την Παρασκευή 19 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Αναργύρων Κοσμά και Δαμιανού, 1 Gordon House Road, London NW5 1NL

και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Rd. N11 1JJ, στις 2:30μμ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family