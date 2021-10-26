Louis Gavriel

From Yialousa, Cyprus

04.09.1933 – 17.10.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Louis Gavriel on Sunday 17th October. He came to England aged 15 in the 1950’s, finished his

apprenticeship in London and became a Saville Row master tailor. Always a kind and generous man, he will be dearly missed by his loving wife Maria Odette, sons Averiel & Andrew, daughters-in-law Sara & Liz, his granddaughters Sophie & Elena, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Wightman Rd, N8 0LY, on Thursday 4th November at 12.30, followed by the cremation at Islington

Crematorium, and wake at the Clissold Arms in Fortis Green, Muswell Hill, N2 9HR. Instead of flowers we would appreciate donations to the Stroke Association, stroke.org.uk

Λούης Γαβριήλ

(από τη Γιαλούσα της Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου και πατέρα Λούη Γαβριήλ την Κυριακή 17 Οκτωβρίου. Ήρθε στην Αγγλία σε ηλικία 15 ετών στη δεκαετία του 1950, τελείωσε τη μαθητεία του στο Λονδίνο και έγινε αρχιράφτης στη Saville Row. Πάντα ήταν ευγενικός και γενναιόδωρος. Θα λείψει πολύ στην αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Μαρία Οντέτ, τους γιούς του Αβεριέλ και Άντριου, τις νύφες του Σάρα & Λιζ, τις εγγονές του Σόφι & Έλενα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στον Άγιο Ιωάννη τον Βαπτιστή Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό στο Wightman Rd, N8 0LY, την Πέμπτη 4 Νοεμβρίου στις 12.30, ακολουθούμενη από την καύση του νεκρού στο Islington Crematorium και η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο Clissold Arms στο Fortis Green, Muswell Hill, N2 9HR. Αντί για λουλούδια θα εκτιμούσαμε τις δωρεές σας στο ίδρυμα Stroke Association στον ιστότοπο stroke.org.uk

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family