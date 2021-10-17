Kyriakos (Charlie) Tsangarides

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

09.08.1948 – 03.10.2021

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kyriakos (Charlie) Tsangarides on Sunday 3 October 2021, at the age of 73. He came to England in the 1960’s with his mother, father and brother Dino, where he later married Ellie and had three children Michael, Androulla and Maria. He later returned to Cyprus where he lived. For those who knew Charlie, they will know he was a larger-than-life character with the most generous heart and helped so many people. He will always be remembered by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He will be missed but will always live on in our hearts. The funeral will take place on Monday 1st November 2021 at 11:30am at St. Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL. Followed by the cremation at New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Followed by the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Κυριάκου (Τσάρλι) Τσανγγαρίδης

(από Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Κυριάκου (Τσάρλι) Τσανγγαρίδη την Κυριακή 3 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 73 ετών. Ήρθε στην Αγγλία την δεκαετία του 1960 με τη μητέρα, τον πατέρα και τον αδελφό του Ντίνο. Αργότερα παντρεύτηκε την εκλεκτή της καρδιάς του Έλι και μαζί απέκτησαν μαζί τρία παιδιά τον Μάικλ, την Ανδρούλλα και την Μαρία. Στην συνέχεια επέστρεψε στην Κύπρο όπου και έζησε για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής του. Για όσους είχαν την ευκαιρία να τον συναντήσουν θα γνωρίζουν ότι ήταν ένας χαρακτήρας που δεν περνούσε απαρατήρητος, είχε την πιο γενναιόδωρη καρδιά και βοήθησε όποιους είχαν ανάγκη. Θα τον θυμούνται για πάντα τα παιδιά, τα εγγόνια, η οικογένεια και οι φίλοι του. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα ζει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 1η Νοεμβρίου 2021 στις 11:30 π.μ. στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Κατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL. Ακολουθεί η αποτέφρωση στο New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ και η αφύπνιση θα γίνει στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family