Ioulia Kouyiounta

(from Sotira, Cyprus)

14.03.1946 – 04.10.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum Ioulia Kouyiounta, who leaves a legacy of incredible love, warmth and resilience. She leaves behind her devoted son, Bambos, her daughter, Andri, her son-in-law Harry, grandchildren Panayiotis and Georgia and many much-loved family and friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 10th of November 2021, at 1:00 pm, at St Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ. The wake will also be held at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box supporting MacMillan.

Ιουλία Κουγιούντα

(από Σωτήρα Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Ιουλίας Κουγιούντα, η οποία κληροδοτεί μία παρακαταθήκη απίστευτης αγάπης και ζεστασιάς. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Πάμπο, την κόρη της Άντρη, τον γαμπρό της Χάρη, τα εγγόνια της Παναγιώτη και Γεωργία και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 10 Νοεμβρίου 2021, στη 1:00 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Ν11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα γίνονται δωρεές για το MacMillan.

