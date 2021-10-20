George Panayiotou

(from Dhavlos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we are announcing the death of our beloved father George Panayiotou on Thursday 30th September 2021 in Worcester Park, Surrey at the age of 97. (Previously of The Rhodos Steak House/The Step Inn, Clapham Common). He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

We are all devastated by his passing and will be sadly missed by all. He leaves behind his children: Panayiotes, Mary, Katina and Tim, eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. His funeral will be held on Thursday 4th of November at 12pm at St. Georges Greek Orthodox Church, Borough Rd. Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey, KT2 6BD and the burial will be at Kingston

Cemetery, Bonner Hill Rd, Kingston-Upon-Thames Surrey, KT1 3EZ. After the interment the family invites you all to join them at The

Pottery, 20 Park Rd, Kingston-Upon-Thames, KT2 6BE. Face masks are required at the Church service. Instead of flowers we appreciate donations for Dementia and St. Georges Church. There will be donation boxes at the church and at the wake or you can donate online to Dementia UK @https://12d.live/7wb

Γεωργίου Παναγιώτου

(από Δαυλό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα Γεωργίου Παναγιώτου την Πέμπτη 30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 στο Worcester Park, Surrey, σε ηλικία 97 ετών. (Προηγουμένως κάτοικος του Rhodos Steak house / Step-Inn, Clapham Common). Ήταν ένας υπέροχος και αγαπητός πατέρας, παππούς και

προπάππος. Είμαστε όλοι συντετριμμένοι από τον χαμό του και θα μας λείψει πολύ. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά του Παναγιώτη, Μαίρη, Κατίνα, Τιμ, οκτώ εγγόνια και μία δισέγγονη.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 4 Νοεμβρίου στις 12:00 μ.μ. στην

Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Γεωργίου, Borough Road, Kingston-upon Thames Surrey KT2 6BD (απαιτούνται μάσκες προσώπου στην εκκλησία) και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του

Kingston, Bonner Hill Rd, Kingston-upon Thames Surrey KT1 3EZ. Η οικογένεια θα δεχτεί συλλυπητήρια στο The Pottery, 20 Park Rd Kingston Upon Thames KT2 6BE. Αντί για λουλούδια, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορά στο Dementia UK και στην εκκλησία. Οι δωρεές μπορούν να γίνουν και online στο Dementia UK @ https://l2d.live/7wb

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family