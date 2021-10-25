George Aristidou

(from Morphou, Cyprus)

06.08.1938 – 06.10.2021

It is with the great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved George Aristidou on Wednesday 6 October 2021, at the age of 83. He leaves behind his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He was one of ten siblings and came to London at a young age where he built his life. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. The funeral will take place on Friday 29 October, at 10 am at St Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Ln, London N20 0NL and the burial at 12pm at Edmonton Cemetery, Cemetery House, Church St, London N9 9HP. The wake will be held at Harringay Borough FC Hall, Coles Park Stadium, White Hart Ln N17 7JP from 2: 00pm. Instead of flowers the family kindly request donations to the British Heart Foundation with boxes provided both at the church and wake. For those wishing to send flowers please contact Burgeon Floral Design, 106 Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DP.

Γιώργος Αριστείδου

(από Μόρφου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γιώργου Αριστείδου την Τετάρτη 6 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την σύζυγο του, τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια του. Ήταν ένα από τα δέκα αδέλφια την οικογένειας και ήρθε στο Λονδίνο σε μικρή ηλικία όπου κατάφερε να φτιάξει την ζωή του. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και δεν θα σε

ξεχάσουμε ποτέ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 29 Οκτωβρίου στις 10 το πρωί στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης στο Friern Barnet Ln, London N20 0NL και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12 το μεσημέρι στο Edmonton Cemetery, Cemetery House, Church St, London N9 9HP.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του Harringay Borough FC Hall, Coles Park Stadium, White Hart Ln N17 7JP στις 2μμ. Αντί για λουλούδια η οικογένεια θα εκτιμούσε ιδιαίτερα την συνεισφορά σας στο Βρετανικό Ίδρυμα Καρδιάς για το οποίο θα υπάρξει διαθέσιμο κουτί τόσο στην εκκλησία όσο και στην παρηγοριά. Ωστόσο για όσους επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια μπορούν να επικοινωνήσουν με το Burgeon Floral Design, 106 Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DP.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



