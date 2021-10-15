With great sadness that we announce the death of Father `Andrea `Hajisavvis on Friday 15th October 2021 at the age of 69.

He leaves behind his wife Maria, four children, two sons and two daughters and five Grandchildren lots of friends and relatives.

For forty years, Fr Andreas self-sacrificially served his fellows, being incessantly on the side of all those who needed the help and support of a priest in every circumstance of their lives. Thousands of Orthodox faithful in North London were baptised, married, buried, received the Holy Communion from his hands. His family, his wife Maria, his four children, his grandchildren have missed him all these years of his untiring ministry. Still, they may boast in the Lord that the husband, father, and grandfather, Fr Andreas, has become the father and brother of so many people who today pray with them for the rest of his soul. Another announcement will follow regarding the details of his funeral service. May his memory be eternal!

Andreas was born in 1952 in Nicosia his parents from Akanthou his parents and family returned to Akanthou then they moved to London in 1960 and lived in Chalk Farm where he attended All Saints Primary School then Haverstock Secondary School. Followed by attending Hull University where he studied Economics.

While at University he was invited to meet the Queen and another time Father Andreas was one of ten students from the UK to have dinner with the Queen Mother at Clarence House.

He was a successful student and there was high hopes for him in the economic field but his next step was to follow the Greek Orthodox Church, after an early life of poverty he decided he wanted to help the not so fortunate people and that is the path he wanted to take..

Father Andreas served as a priest at St Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church in Edmonton for two years then the Archbishop at the time transferred him to the Greek Orthodox Church of St Cosmas and St Damian in Gospel Oak then finally his second home the Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist in Wightman Road,Haringey where he served for over 30 years..

And at that time Father Andreas was also involved in the Anglo Akanthou Association and one of his proudest moments is when he helped organise one of their dinner and dances at the Piccadilly Hotel and the Tottenham Hotspur players came with the FA Cup straight after their FA Cup Final win over Manchester City including stars such as Ossie Ardilles, Glen Hoddle, Chris Waddle and Steve Perryman. At the time the Chairman of Tottenham FC was fellow Akanthou villager Douglas Alexiou.

He was also involved in raising money for North Middlesex Hospital that helped pay for heart monitors. And Father Andreas was one of the first to help raise money for Children in need..

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family