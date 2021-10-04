Erini Appla

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Erini Appla on Tuesday 28th September 2021, at the age of 99. She leaves behind her children Dino, Mary and Hloy, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her sister Androniki and many beloved family and friends. Erini was born in Tymbou on the 11th October 1921 and moved to London with her husband Andreas from Assia in 1946 where they lived a very happy life together, always staying close to their siblings. She had a great sense of humour, amazing strength of character and determination and an incredible immeasurable love for her family. She will be greatly missed by all. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 13th October at The Holy Cross and St Michael’s Cathedral Golders Green Road, London NW11 8HL at 12 noon and the burial at 1.30pm at Hendon Cemetery, NW7 1NB.

Ερήνη Άπλας

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ερήνης Άπλας, την Τρίτη 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 99 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Ντίνο, Μαίρη και Χλόι, οκτώ εγγόνια, πέντε δισέγγονα, την αδερφή της Ανδρονίκη και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Ειρήνη γεννήθηκε στην Τύμβου της Κύπρου στις 11 Οκτωβρίου 1921 και μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο με τον σύζυγό της Ανδρέα από την Άσσια το 1946 όπου έζησαν μια πολύ ευτυχισμένη ζωή μαζί, μένοντας πάντα κοντά στα αδέλφια τους. Είχε μεγάλη αίσθηση του χιούμορ, εκπληκτική δύναμη χαρακτήρα, αποφασιστικότητα και απίστευτη απεριόριστη αγάπη για την οικογένειά της. Θα λείψει πολύ από όλους μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 13 Οκτωβρίου στο The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross & St. Michael, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL στις 12 το μεσημέρι και η ταφή στις 1.30 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon, NW7 1NB.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family