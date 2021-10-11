It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Despina Savva HajiYianni from Ayios Amvrosios on Monday 27th September 2021 at the age of 91.

She leaves behind four children, 10 Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.

The funeral is to be held on Tuesday 26th October 2021 at 12.00pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God, 305 Camberwell New Road, London SE5 0TF then the burial at 2.00pm at the cemetery in Mitcham Road, Croydon, London CR9 3AT

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ

Η Δέσποινα Σάββα Χατζηγιάννη από τον Άγιο Αμβροσιο, Κερύνειας, απεβίωσε την Δευτέρα 27.09.2021 σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Αφήνει 4 παιδιά, 10 εγγόνια και 7 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Τρίτη 26 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στις 12.00μμ στην Εκκλησία της Παναγίας, 305 Camberwell New Road, London SE5 0TF και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2.00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Mitcham Road, Croydon, London CR9 3AT. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για την Εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Camberwell