Andriani Athanasiou (Anemouri)

from Rizokarpasso, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Αuntie and Godmother Andriani suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest on 24.09.2021 and passed away peacefully on 20.10.2021. She leaves behind her husband Iordanis, daughters Anna and Maria, grandson Ricardo, brothers Yianni, Dimitri, Evangelos, family and friends. We will love you forever our beautiful mummy. Your gentle spirit, love and passion will live forever in our memories. May God rest your soul in peace and keep your memory eternal.The Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 2nd November 2021 at 12 midday at The Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist Wightman Road, London N8 0LY She will be laid to rest at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP at 2.00pm. The wake will be at the cemetery only. Floral tributes can be sent to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors 131 Myddleton Road London N22 8NG.

Ανδριανή Αθανασίου (Ανεμούρη)

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο της Κύπρου)

Με άφατη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας σύζυγος, μητέρα, γιαγιά, αδελφή, θεία και νονά Ανδριανή, υπέστη ανακοπή καρδιάς στις 24.09.2021 και απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στις 20.10.2021.Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Ιορδάνη, τις κόρες της Άννα και Μαρία, τον εγγονό της Ρικάρντο, τα αδέρφια της Γιάννη, Δημήτρη, Ευάγγελος, οικογένεια και φίλους. Θα σε αγαπάμε για πάντα όμορφη μαμά μας. Το ευγενικό σου πνεύμα, η αγάπη και το πάθος σου θα μείνουν για πάντα στις μνήμες μας. Ο Θεός να αναπαύσει την ψυχή σου εν ειρήνη και να κρατά αιωνία τη μνήμη σου. Η νεκρώσιμος ακολουθία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 2 Νοεμβρίου 2021 στις 12 το μεσημέρι στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή στο Wightman Road, Λονδίνο N8 0LY Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, London N9 9HP στις 2.00μμ. Η αφύπνιση θα γίνει μόνο στο κοιμητήριο. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English. Funeral Directors 131 Myddleton Road London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

