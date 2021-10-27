Andreas Elias Ioannides

(from Gerakies, Cyprus)

01-01-1936 – 17.10.2021

It is with great heartbreak that our family announces the passing of Andreas Elias Ioannides on the 17th October 2021, at the age of 85.

Andreas came to London alone in 1956. A beautiful young man with a great work ethic, he arrived in the UK on a Thursday, went looking for work on Friday and by the Saturday he was employed as a tailor where he went on to become a highly respected Tailor in Saville Row for the next 60 years. Andreas was a deeply compassionate and generous gentleman with a zest for life that his family couldn’t keep up with.

Andreas leaves behind his loving wife, daughter, son, daughter in law and beautiful grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Friday 5th November at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Wood Green at 1pm, burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery at 2.30pm which will then be followed by the wake at The Blue Olive 12 Cockfosters Road, EN4 0DL.

The family would gratefully request that instead of flowers if guests can make a donation which will be sent to the hospital in Kefalonia that took great care of him during his final days.

Ανδρέα Ηλία Ιωαννίδη

(από Γερακιές Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη η οικογένειά μας ανακοινώνει τον θάνατο του Ανδρέα Ηλία Ιωαννίδη στις 17 Οκτωβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Ο Ανδρέας αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο, κόρη, γιο, νύφη και πανέμορφα εγγόνια.

Ο Ανδρέας ήρθε μόνος του στο Λονδίνο το 1956. Ένας όμορφος νέος με μεγάλη εργασιακή ηθική, έφτασε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο μία Πέμπτη, έψαξε για δουλειά την Παρασκευή και το Σάββατο βρήκε εργασία ως ράφτης. Κατέληξε να είναι ένας πολύ σεβαστός ράφτης στη Saville Row για τα επόμενα 60 χρόνια. Ο Ανδρέας ήταν ένας βαθιά συμπονετικός και γενναιόδωρος κύριος με όρεξη για ζωή. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 5 Νοεμβρίου στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγίας στο Wood Green στις 13:00, η ​​ταφή θα γίνει στο New Southgate Cemetery στις 14:30 και στη συνέχεια θα ακολουθήσει η αφύπνιση στο Blue Olive 12 Cockfosters Road, EN4 0DL. Η οικογένεια θα παρακαλούσε αντί για λουλούδια οι επισκέπτες να κάνουν μια δωρεά η οποία θα σταλεί στο νοσοκομείο της Κεφαλονιάς που τον φρόντισε πολύ τις τελευταίες του μέρες.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



