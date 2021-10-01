Molly Kyrou

(from London)

23-06-1935 – 06-09-2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Molly Kyrou on Monday 6 September 2021, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her husband George, children Michael, Netisa, Andrew, Peter and eight grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Cross & St. Michael, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL, at 2pm on Thursday 14th October and then at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB.

Μόλυ Κύρου

(από Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μόλυ Κύρου τη Δευτέρα 6 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Γιώργο, τα παιδιά της Μιχαήλ, Νετίσα, Άντριου, Πέτρο και τα οκτώ της εγγόνια.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στον Ιερό Ναό Τίμιου Σταυρού και Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ, Golders Green Rd, London NW11 8HL, στις 2πμ την Πέμπτης 14 Οκτωβρίου και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

