Obituary

Christina Georgiou Psoma

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the age of 86. Survived by brothers Paul (Maria) and Apostolos (Xenia). Predeceased by 6 brothers and 5 sisters. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Cyprus and Greece. Daughter of the late George and Katarina.

Funeral Service at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd. Kitchener, on Monday October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. Interment Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated (cards available ta the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to visit Christina’s memorial and to RSVP